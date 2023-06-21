Havana, Cuba.- The 18th ExpoCaribe International Fair today welcomes delegations from Cuban provinces and almost thirty countries in the region and other latitudes. According to the program, during the morning of this opening day, the presentation of the portfolio of business opportunities with foreign investment and the exportable supply of Cuban goods and services will […]

According to the program, during the morning of this opening day, the presentation of the portfolio of business opportunities with foreign investment and the exportable supply of Cuban goods and services will take place in the main hall of the Heredia Convention Center.

In charge of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, this exhibition will be the necessary preamble for the exchanges that will be held until June 24 by the participants from some 25 Caribbean countries and from Latin America and Europe.

In the Stained Glass Hall of the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square, there will be sessions from June 22 on the potential and opportunities for trade and foreign investment in the East towards the Caribbean, with presentations by these representatives.

These sessions will address business promotion and internationalization based on ProCuba’s experiences with similar agencies in the Caribbean, and multi-destination tourism among the countries of the region with emphasis on the benefits and advantages of Cuba’s geographical location.

The agenda includes a meeting between Chambers of Commerce with the Cuban as host, the presentation of the provincial events Exposur from Cienfuegos and Expocam from Camagüey, and the offer of Cuban professional services in various technological branches.

Officially recognized by the Association of International Fairs of America, ExpoCaribe is the second commercial stock market in Cuba after the one in Havana, and in each of these 17 editions it has honored important events in the integration of Caribbean countries.