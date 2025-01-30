Share

Havana, Cuba.- International solidarity with Cuba and the defense of peace and justice are the focus of the agenda at the 6th International Conference for the Balance of the World, taking place in Havana.

The event was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Havana Convention Center and is attended by over 600 delegates from 98 nations and 400 Cubans, which makes the forum one of the largest and most representative gatherings of its kind globally, according to the organizers.

Today’s program includes a Youth Forum titled Together for the Benefit of All, the International Gathering of Martí Chairs, as well as the United Nations Associations Forum, a platform for advocating multilateralism and the principles embodied in the UN Charter.

In the context of the conference, the World Congress of Poets for Peace and the 3rd International Colloquium of Cuban Historians will also take place.

The conference, which will continue until Friday, is a gathering for discussion between civilizations and the culture of peace.

On the opening day, the head of the Organizing Committee and the José Martí International Solidarity Project, Héctor Hernández, emphasized the importance of creating a brighter future, as envisioned by Cuba’s national hero José Martí, in honor of whom the event is being held.

Moreover, he referred to the numerous conflicts, arms race, climate change, and social inequity as some of the reasons that drives the international community to work together.