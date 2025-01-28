Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 6th International Conference on the Balance of the World, which begins today in Havana, will be focused on the life and legacy of Cuba’s national hero, José Martí.

The program includes a youth forum, several workshops, and a panel discussion on the life and legacy of José Martí, marking the 172nd anniversary of his birth and the 130th anniversary of his death in combat.

It also includes the International Network of Martian Chairs, an initiative of the José Martí International Solidarity Project since 2003, which has already established over 40 locations abroad.

The conference will be a platform for a dialogue between civilizations, where over a thousand delegates from 93 countries will participate, in the pursuit of the advancement of a culture of peace.