Havana, Cuba.- The Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP) will hold the homage “Honrar, honra” (Honor, Honors) in this capital city, on May 19th, coinciding with the 128th anniversary of the fall in the battle field, of Cuba’s National Hero José Martí.

At its headquarters in Havana, SEAP’s program will include the speech “Regarding the Economic Thoughts of José Martí,” by Dr. Fidel Vascós, a press release noted.

The book “José Martí y los tabaqueros de Tampa y Cayo Hueso” (José Martí and the cigar makers of Tampa and Key West), by Raúl Martell Álvarez, published by Artex Ediciones Cubanas publisher, will be launched.

SEAP President, Dr. Zoila Benitez, will give the closing remarks of the homage, to conclude with a performance by renowned baritone Bernando Lichilín, who will interpret Martí’s texts.

The homage “Honrar, honra,” organized by SEAP and its Cultural Section, will be held this year in the context of the 170th birthday of the most universal of the Cubans.