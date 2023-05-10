Havana, Cuba.- The International Colloquium Jose Martí, A man of all times begins this Wednesday the first of his three days of sessions in Havana, with face-to-face and virtual attendance of scholars of his work from Argentina, Cuba, the United States, Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The deliberations will take place until next Friday at […]

Havana, Cuba.- The International Colloquium Jose Martí, A man of all times begins this Wednesday the first of his three days of sessions in Havana, with face-to-face and virtual attendance of scholars of his work from Argentina, Cuba, the United States, Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The deliberations will take place until next Friday at the Center for Martian Studies, to pay tribute to the 70th anniversary of the assaults, on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, in the eastern part of the country, on July 26, 1953 by young people led by the lawyer Fidel Castro Ruz.

The colloquium is also dedicated to the centenary of the creation on November 3, 1923 of the José Martí Popular University, which operated until 1927 on the University of Havana campus, under the initiative of the student leader Julio Antonio Mella (1903-1929) and other prominent revolutionaries of the time.

Similarly, 100 years after the birth of Fina García Marruz, prominent Cuban intellectual (1923-2022) and founder of the Center for Martian Studies, together with her life partner, Cintio Vitier (1921 – 2009), Cuban poet, critic and historian.

The sponsors of the José Martí International Colloquium consider that 170 years after the birth of Cuba’s Apostle, professionals in the social and humanistic sciences and Martí scholars from Cuba and the world will offer multiple perspectives on a wide range of topics. They pointed out that there is still much to investigate and discover about the life and work of the most universal of Cubans.