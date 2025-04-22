Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, led the opening ceremony of the 5th International Convention Cuba Salud 2025 on Monday, which will host 5,000 delegates from some 88 countries, focused on universal health coverage.

At the opening ceremony, the organizers noted that the event is dedicated to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), the main strategist of the Cuban Health System.

The multidisciplinary event, attended by some twenty health ministers, featured the inaugural lecture “Cuba and the One Health Paradigm: Science and Human Commitment in the Face of Global Challenges,” by José Ángel Portal, head of the department in the Caribbean nation.

Cuba Salud 2025, which hosts the 2nd Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair, held at the Havana Convention Center and the Pabexpo fairgrounds, has the theme “Universal Health Strategies, based on the One Health approach, for sustainable development.”

The event sponsors some 400 scientific activities and more than 200 keynote lectures, panels, symposia, and meetings, and will provide a space for reflection on current and future challenges in national and international health.

In addition, the first Cuba-China Science and Innovation Symposium will take place, addressing topics related to biotechnology and featuring interventions by several rectors of medical universities in the Asian country.

Prior to the event, Díaz-Canel and the President of the Cuban National Assembly and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo Hernández, inaugurated the exhibition on the National Health System, which showcases the main indicators and achievements of recent years in 14 stands, a period marked by significant challenges for healthcare workers in the country.

As part of the scheduled activities, the first National Congress “One Health” will be held, addressing the Caribbean nation’s comprehensive healthcare strategy and merging the knowledge and active participation of all sectors of society, from agriculture, education, water resources, and energy.

“Cuba Salud 2025” is also hosting the 16th Health for All Fair from the 21st to the 24th at the Pabexpo fairgrounds. Considered the most important trade fair for the Cuban healthcare sector, the event seeks to identify markets and share knowledge. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz was present at its opening.

While touring more than 100 stands at the 16th International Health for All Fair, the head of government met with executives from nearly 220 companies present at Pabexpo.

Meanwhile, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martínez stated that the major event will be characterized by a strong commitment to science and innovation in the field of healthcare. He emphasized that China is the guest of honor at “Cuba Salud 2025,” and the exchanges developed within the framework of the fair will impact the Caribbean nation’s healthcare system.