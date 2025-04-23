Share

Havana, Cuba.- The experience of the medical collaboration between Cuba and China will be a key topic of discussion at the third day of the 2025 Cuba Salud International Convention, taking place in Havana.

As part of the event, the Forum of cooperation between both nations will convene to discuss matters such as the sharing of experiences and best practices in responding to infectious disease emergencies and coordinating efforts in preparing for and responding to natural disasters.

This edition of the Convention has China as the guest of honor, especially at the 16th Health for All Fair, which will be held from April 21 to 24.

The Health For All Fair, which focuses on universal healthcare and health equality, is organized by the company MEDICuba and it is the most significant trade fair in the industry, with the participation of 11 Chinese companies.

Prior to Cuba Salud, the Minister of Health of Cuba, José Ángel Portal Miranda, met with Sun Jianzhong, president and rector of the Hebei University of International Studies, who confirmed the potential for collaboration between both countries in the field of public health.

Sun provided a comprehensive overview of the close collaboration between the organization he represents and the Cuban Ministries of Public Health and Higher Education and the University of Medical Sciences of Havana, which began in 2022.

According to the head of the Chinese university, this collaboration has paved the way for the establishment of a joint Cuban university in Hebei, which will include an International Institute of Medical Sciences.

Within this project, he emphasized the construction of a hospital that combines the advancements in artificial intelligence with the medical expertise of the Caribbean nation.

This third day at Cuba Salud also features a panel discussion on public policies and their impact on the management of chronic conditions; a seminar on primary healthcare; as well as conferences on oral health, nano sciences and nuclear technologies, and communication in the realm of health.

Cuba Salud 2025 serves as a platform for contemplation on the present and future obstacles in the field of national and global health.