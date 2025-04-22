Share

Havana, Cuba.- Representatives from the Bahamas, Burundi, and China agreed on Cuba’s significant results in the health sector when they met with authorities from that country hours before participating in the major event on the topic, it was reported Sunday.

On the eve of the 5th International Convention Cuba Salud 2025, which begins tomorrow, Monday, in this capital, the island’s health minister, José Ángel Portal, received his Burundian counterpart, Dr. Lydwine Baradahana, with whom they reaffirmed their shared desire to strengthen relations between the two ministries.

For her part, and also visiting the Caribbean nation for Cuba Salud 2025, Maimuna Valdés, Secretary of State for Hospital Management of the Ministry of Health of Guinea-Bissau, noted that the event will be conducive to strengthening the bonds of friendship and relations between the two governments, in addition to sharing experiences on the progress made in accessing universal health coverage with a One Health approach.

A graduate of the Victoria Girón School of the University of Medical Sciences of Havana in 1984, Valdés expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to return to her homeland of Cuba and for the opportunity given to more than 1,600 young people from the African country to graduate here in technical and university specialties, joining the Bissau-Guinean health system.

She affirmed that the solidarity assistance provided by 23 Cuban specialists from the Henry Reeve Brigade in 2020 was very significant, as they carried out more than 19,000 medical operations during the most critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valdés acknowledged that Cuban medical cooperation is vital for the African nation to gain experience in the management and development of the region’s healthcare system, which is severely lagging socially and economically.

These criteria were supported by those of Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health of the Bahamas, who, in an exchange with Portal, evaluated the actions of both institutions to follow up on issues in the sector and reiterated their commitment to cooperation and strengthening healthcare systems that contribute to the sustainable development of peoples.

Also, in a meeting prior to the 5th Cuba Salud 2025 Convention, Portal met with Sun Jianzhong, president and rector of the Hebei University of International Studies. During a press conference today, Portal confirmed the potential for cooperation between the Caribbean country and China in the field of public health.

The Cuba Health 2025 Convention, which will run until Friday, the 25th, will serve as a scientific and academic forum for exchanges on the most relevant topics of the Health Agenda for 2030, in addition to finalizing agreements, signing collaboration agreements, and adopting strategic declarations on the main topics of discussion.

The event includes the 16th Health for All Trade Fair and the 2nd Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair, held at the Havana Convention Center and the Pabexpo exhibition center.