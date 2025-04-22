Cuba and Bahamas strengthen ties in the realm of healthcare

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Public Health of Cuba, José Angel Portal Miranda, welcomed his Bahamian counterpart, Michael Darville, who is visiting the country to attend the 5th Cuba Salud International Convention.

Both parties discussed matters on their work agenda and suggested new approaches to enhance collaboration, which would improve the quality of healthcare services.

Portal Miranda pointed out that at present, there are 40 collaborators operating in the Bahamas, while 51 Bahamians have completed their studies and obtained their degrees in Cuba, as part of the educational programs in medical sciences.

Following the meeting, Darville conveyed his appreciation to the Ministry of Public Health for extending the invitation to participate in Cuba Salud 2025, emphasizing that this is not his first time attending the event.

In this regard, he announced his participation in a panel discussion on universal health care, where he will discuss the initiatives being implemented in the Bahamas.

Upon his arrival in Cuba, Darville acknowledged the Cuban medical assistance provided to his country, emphasizing that for over two decades, it has been operating in remote areas of the Bahamas, due to the challenges in healthcare coverage in those communities.

Despite the attempts to discredit the value of Cuban medical assistance, the Bahamian minister reiterated his government’s commitment to relying on the expertise of Cuban healthcare professionals, as well as to the training of doctors and specialists.