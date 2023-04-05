Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz participated today in Havana in the annual assessment of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP). The working meeting was also attended by Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, and the minister of finance and prices, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, as well […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz participated today in Havana in the annual assessment of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP).

The working meeting was also attended by Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, and the minister of finance and prices, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, as well as members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and MFP executives.

The meeting analyzed the work carried out in 2022, and the main problems to be solved by the aforementioned agency, the National Tax Administration Office, and the systems at the municipal and provincial levels.

According to the head of the MFP, the systematic confrontation of price violations, one of the most important challenges in 2023, will be addressed.

The state of human resources and personnel policy, and training, as well as the development of computerization in the agency and its communication strategy, will be evaluated.