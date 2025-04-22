Official mourning in Cuba for the death of Pope Francis

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has declared an official mourning for the death of the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis.

The 3-day mourning period will extend from 6:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 22nd, to midnight on Thursday, the 24th.

According to the statement, Pope Francis was very active in seeking solutions to global problems affecting humanity and the environment, and a fervent advocate for peace.

He agreed with Cuba on many issues on the international agenda during his long and distinguished career as head of state and spiritual leader, noted the statement, which highlighted his contributions to strengthening relations between this Caribbean nation and the Holy See, based on respectful dialogue.

Moved by deep feelings of affection for the Cuban people, he interceded for the improvement of relations between the United States and Cuba, advocating that the US government abandon its blockade policy against our nation, he emphasized.

The statement also recalled the friendly relations the Supreme Pontiff maintained with Army General Raúl Castro and his reception of President Miguel Díaz-Canel at the Holy See in June 2023.

During the official mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on public buildings and military institutions.