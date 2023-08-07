Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel advocated this Sunday through his Twitter account for the elimination of all nuclear weapons, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the United States bombing of the city Hiroshima, in Japan. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ordered by the then President of the United States, […]

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ordered by the then President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as illnesses among the victims.

It is estimated that between 15 and 20 percent of those affected, mostly civilians, died from injuries or illnesses attributed to poisoning due to the radiation released by the deflagrations that destroyed both cities.

Since then, thousands of people have suffered from leukemia and various types of cancer, among other ills related to the US nuclear legacy.