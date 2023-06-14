Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received this Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution the Secretary General of the Portuguese Communist Party, Paulo Raimundo, who is making an official visit to Cuba. When welcoming the Portuguese politician, the president thanked the presence of “a good friend who has come to offer his solidarity in […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received this Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution the Secretary General of the Portuguese Communist Party, Paulo Raimundo, who is making an official visit to Cuba.

When welcoming the Portuguese politician, the president thanked the presence of “a good friend who has come to offer his solidarity in difficult times”. Díaz-Canel stressed that the visit of the PCP general secretary marks a milestone in the historic relations between the communist parties of the two nations.

For his part, Paulo Raimundo assured that “we are brothers in struggle, and that for us has great meaning,” while reiterating his solidarity with the Caribbean island, after the effects suffered in eastern Cuba by the heavy rains