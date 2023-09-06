Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, and the head of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Amado Cerrud, signed an inter-institutional cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies on Tuesday.

The agreement seeks to strengthen the links between the institutions on issues of common interest, including the strengthening of education and women’s rights.

The also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Council of State spoke with Cerrud about the need to be more united as a way to face the challenges of the region and the world.

For his part, the visitor expressed the feelings of the institution he represents in terms of supporting Cuba in the international claim for the lifting of the US, which he considered a just and historic cause.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the vice president of the legislative body of the Caribbean nation, Ana Mari Machado, and her counterpart from Parlacen, Daniel Ortega; and other members of the permanent commissions of the Cuban Parliament.

Founded on October 28, 1991, Parlacen is the permanent regional body for political and democratic representation of the Central American Integration System that promotes initiatives such as the development of tourism and the inclusion of women in positions.