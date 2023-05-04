Havana, Cuba.- Cambodia and Cuba expressed in Phnom Penh today their willingness to strengthen ties and extend cooperation to agriculture, during a cordial meeting between senior leaders in this field. The disposition was expressed in a meeting between Dith Tina, Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources and Fisheries, and Maury Hechavarría, Cuban Vice Minister of […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cambodia and Cuba expressed in Phnom Penh today their willingness to strengthen ties and extend cooperation to agriculture, during a cordial meeting between senior leaders in this field.

The disposition was expressed in a meeting between Dith Tina, Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources and Fisheries, and Maury Hechavarría, Cuban Vice Minister of Agriculture, who is making a working visit.

During the dialogue, Tina thanked Cuba for the historical contribution to the development of his nation in difficult times and recalled that the island’s sugar was a flagship product in the history of friendship, since decades ago it was sent here as a gesture of solidarity.

Hechavarría, for his part, thanked Cambodia for its unconditional support in the fight against the unfair economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States, and referred to its negative impact on the development of agriculture in Cuba.

The ministers also reviewed the main milestones in bilateral ties and highlighted the exchange of visits by the respective prime ministers in 2022, as well as the consensus and agreements reached in favor of advancing bilateral relations. After the meeting with Tina, the Cuban vice minister visited the Cambodian Center for the Development of Agriculture, where he learned about the application of science and technology in the cultivation of rice seeds whose varieties, production and quality have made the Kingdom one of the main exporters in the region.

As part of the work program, the Cuban delegation will also participate in a business forum, in order to address issues related to the portfolio of investment opportunities in agriculture offered by Cambodia.

Havana and Phnom Penh established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1960 and since then they have maintained ties characterized by respect, admiration and the identification of common goals of progress.