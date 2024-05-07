Share

Moscow, Cuba.- After traveling more than nine thousand 500 kilometers, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, arrived this Tuesday in the city of Moscow, to carry out a working visit that will last until Thursday, May 9th.

At around two in the afternoon, local time, the Cubana de Aviación aircraft touched down at the Vnukovo International Airport. At the foot of the stairs, upon descending with his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, the president was received by Alexander Shchetinin, director of the department for Latin America of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

For the fourth time since he assumed the Presidency, the Cuban Head of State arrives in the Eurasian giant to evaluate priorities of the bilateral agenda.

Very cold temperature, one degree, in this Moscow spring, rain and light snow, welcomed the delegation from the Caribbean island, which is also made up of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Emilio Lozada García, head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Party; the first vice minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga; along with officials from the Foreign Ministry and Julio Garmendía Peña, ambassador accredited in Moscow.

According to the planned program, the Cuban president, as in his previous visits to the Moscow capital, will hold meetings with the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and other government leaders.

This trip coincides with the holding, on May 8, of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which is the highest level meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), an important regional economic integration block, which reaches its tenth anniversary this year.

Since December 11, 2020, Cuba has the status of an observer State and it will be the first time that the Cuban President participates in person in his Supreme Council.

The date of May 8 also contains the symbolism that both countries celebrate the 64th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations.

The political ties between both nations are excellent, which in recent years have been supported by a fluid exchange of high-level delegations, which has allowed their strengthening and constant development.

The exchange dialogues have consolidated the partnership of the two countries in different areas. It is a relationship with multiple common spaces, in which both parties agree on the importance of advancing economic and commercial projects.

During his stay in Moscow, responding to an invitation extended by his Russian counterpart, Díaz-Canel will attend the military parade in Red Square and commemorative activities for the 79th anniversary of the victory against fascism in the Great Patriotic War.