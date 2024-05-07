Share

Havana, Cuba.- The regional meeting of the World Peace Council met today in the city of Santiago de Cuba, with the presence of its Executive Secretary, Iraklis Tsavdaridis, and the President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González.

The event began with a call for peaceful coexistence, the cessation of the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people, nuclear disarmament, and the end of the US economic, financial and commercial blockade of Cuba.

González confirmed that the Caribbean island does not and will never promote terrorism, and called on pacifists and researchers to study and speak out regarding cyber warfare and against the United States campaign to portray the largest of the Antilles as a country that sponsors terrorism.

In turn, Tsavdaridis expressed the need for the leaders of national pacifist organizations to work for the continuity of activism in their countries and ensure the renewal of social movements in opposition to attempts at capitalist recolonization in Latin America.

The session coincided with the 75th anniversary of the World Peace Council on May 6, 1949.