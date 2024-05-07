Share

Havana, Cuba.- The visa-free exemption for Chinese tourists announced by Cuba will contribute to increasing exchanges and further strengthening bilateral relations in multiple areas, according to a specialized source.

In an interview with the Cuban press, Professor Jiang Shixue, from the School of International Relations of the University of International Studies of Sichuan, assessed this decision by the island as very positive.

According to Jiang, the measure further promotes economic and commercial ties, while encouraging the Chinese to visit the Caribbean nation. He stated that the visa exemption will translate into a greater number of trips to the largest of the Antilles at a time when the direct flight between Beijing and Havana is also resumed.

He explained that the increasingly wealthy Chinese are no longer content with traveling to Southeast Asia and Europe, but are traveling even further, to the Caribbean.

Jiang also considered that this measure constitutes a good model to follow for other Latin American countries in the midst of the growing relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the closing of the International Tourism Fair, Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García announced that Chinese citizens with an ordinary passport will be able to enter Cuba without the need for a visa.

He also reported that China will be the guest country of honor in next year’s edition of this event.

After hearing the news, Chinese travel platforms recorded an increase of more than 40 percent in searches for plane tickets and hotels in Cuba compared to the previous day. As a result, the direct Beijing-Havana flight route, operated by AirChina, is now available on the Qunar website and will make its inaugural journey on May 17.