Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday congratulated the provincial governors and deputy governors elected the day before, all with more than 90 percent of the valid votes cast.

“With you and the people we are going to work with commitment and dedication, thinking of Cuba,” the premier stressed on his Twitter account.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), Alina Balseiro, informed at a press conference that six governors were ratified in office, those of the provinces of Artemisa, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba.

While four vice governors, those of Havana, Mayabeque, Granma and Guantanamo were elected as governors.

In the Caribbean nation, it is the President of the Republic who submits to the CEN the proposals of candidates to occupy these positions.

The delegates to the municipal assemblies of the People’s Power were in charge, through free, equal, direct and secret vote, of ratifying those who for the next five years will have the fundamental mission of channeling the economic and social development of their territory.

By agreement of the Council of State, it was decided that the inauguration of the provincial governors and vice governors, as well as the constitution of the provincial councils of People’s Power, will take place next Sunday.