Havana, Cuba.- The Council of State of Cuba agreed on Monday to provide that the election of provincial governors and deputy governors be held in the Caribbean nation on May 28.

The National Assembly of People’s Power noted on its website that the governors and deputy governors are elected by the delegates to the municipal assemblies, at the proposal of the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, for a period of five years.

The vote will be chaired by the president of the corresponding Municipal Electoral Council and the deputy designated by the Council of State.

The provincial governor is the highest administrative executive responsible for the territory he represents.