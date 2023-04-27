Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received this Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanovi?. During the official talks, the president of our country assured Cvijanovi? that her visit was long awaited. He also ratified the willingness to expand political, economic, trade and cooperation relations between the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received this Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanovi?.

During the official talks, the president of our country assured Cvijanovi? that her visit was long awaited.

He also ratified the willingness to expand political, economic, trade and cooperation relations between the two countries, the Presidency reported on its Twitter account.

For her part, Cvijanovic said that her delegation visits the island as friends and highlighted the ample opportunities that are open to deepen bilateral ties.

This first visit of a Bosnian president to Cuba takes place in the context of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.