Minsk, Belarus.- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his birthday and on his election as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), it was reported in Minsk on Tuesday.

‘In difficult conditions, he is working selflessly and flawlessly to further strengthen Cuba. I hope that with your personal support, the Belarusian-Cuban constructive association maintains a high dynamism,’ indicates the message shared by the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

The Belarusian head of State reiterated his willingness to promote in all possible ways the strengthening of cooperation between Minsk and Havana, especially in the commercial and economic sphere.

‘I am convinced that we could implement a series of important joint projects,’ Lukashenko said.

Diaz-Canel was elected on Monday as the head of the PCC, during the closing ceremony of the 8th Congress of the organization. He replaced Army General Raul Castro, who informed that his task leading the organization concluded ‘with the satisfaction of the mission accomplished and the confidence in the future of the Homeland.’