Santiago de Chile, Chile.- The preparations for the 27th national meeting of the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, to be held on November 25th and 26th in La Serena, capital of the Coquimbo region, Chile, are progressing.

“We believe that the meeting is going to be very important, because Cuba needs us more than ever,” declared the writer and councilman Luis Aguilera during the preparatory meeting.

He specified that the opening ceremony will take place at the Municipal Theater and protocol visits to the mayor’s office and the University of La Serena are also planned.

Dr. Carlos Lagos proposed that the meeting be dedicated to Fidel Castro and the unity of the solidarity movement with Cuba.

The opening will coincide with the sixth anniversary of the physical disappearance of Fidel Castro.

The first secretary and person in charge of political affairs of the Cuban embassy in Chile, Armando Guerra, pointed out that the meeting is of significant importance due to the moment that Cuba is going through and the intensification of the campaigns of imperialism to destroy the Revolution.