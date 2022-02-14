Abu Dhabi, Dubai.- A Cuban business forum on biotechnology and health is getting ready on Monday to take place at ExpoDubai 2020, sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will take place this Tuesday, February 15, at the fair’s Cuban pavilion and will feature a presentation by Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca entitled “The business climate in Cuba: Opportunities for trade and investment.”

Antonio Luis Carricarte, president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, and directors and specialists from Cuban Medical Services and the BioCubaFarma Business Group will also address opportunities for business in each area.

This event will be an excellent opportunity to hold bilateral meetings between national and foreign businessmen from both sectors, and explore trade and investment opportunities with the Caribbean nation, according to the organizers.

During the rest of the week, business rounds will be held virtually, through the platform of the same name.

With the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” Expo Dubai 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It will be running until March 31, 2022.