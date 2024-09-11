Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 3rd International Exhibition of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency will address in Cuba core issues for development such as the use of biomass, electric mobility, wind turbines, as well as the energy recovery of urban solid waste.

A press release by the Ministry of Mine Energy specifies that the professional platform will be held from September 18 to 20 at the Pabexpo fairgrounds, and will bring together businessmen, investors and high-level national and international experts to exchange experiences and technological advances.

The biannual event will feature activities such as a commercial exhibition, training workshops, and business rounds. It will also include a Sustainable Energy Forum, with keynote lectures by personalities from international organizations and national entities in the sector; and an investment forum, intended to promote foreign investment in the generation of electricity and other energy projects.

The fair was coordinated together with the Palco business group and with the support of the European Union through the EU-Cuba Experience Exchange project for the promotion of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency in Cuba.