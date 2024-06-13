Share

Havana, Cuba.- The transformation policy and digital agenda in Cuba are today a priority to offer quality services and achieve technological sovereignty based on the needs of the country and the population, according to Minister of Communications Mayra Arevich.

In the Mesa Redonda television program, Arevich specified that these processes are part of the conceptualization of the Cuban social economic model and the national development plan, with a guiding role of the Ministry of Communications based on eight strategic axes.

She pointed out that all the agencies of the central administration of the state participate in them, and they require a cultural change with the participation of the population to achieve greater efficiency at all levels.

Among the axes, she mentioned the regulations for the implementation of this transformation, while she considered those referring to infrastructure, connectivity and access.

In this regard, she highlighted that the capacities created today allow 7.8 million Cubans to have mobile service. Also, more than eight million are connected to the Internet, which has implied a great effort by the State taking into account the material and financial limitations to access to these technologies.

Other axes are linked to sustainability, digital economy, education and general culture, innovation and new projects, cybersecurity and digital content.

Among the priority projects in the digital strategy and transformation, the minister mentioned the strengthening of banking infrastructure, digital citizenship, the Cuban cloud, digital modernization of the tax administration, digital health, and smart tourist destinations.