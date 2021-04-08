Havana, Cuba.— The world is celebrating this April 7, World Health Day, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The disease has shed light on the gaps that prevail in health access within countries and between nations.

On Twitter, Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, stated that the health of peoples is essential to achieve development and that it depends on the broadest political will and cooperation among States.

Under this principle, Rodriguez added, from 1960 to date, Cuba has trained 37,267 health professionals from 147 countries.