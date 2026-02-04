Share

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced on Tuesday that the total blockade signed by the United States 64 years ago against Cuba has been transformed into a “genocidal blockade” and an economic war by the actions of 12 US administrations.

Through the social network X, the president recalled that on February 3, 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy “signed and made official the policy of economic embargo against Cuba,” a policy that, according to Díaz-Canel, has been transformed into an instrument of extreme pressure.

“Twelve administrations from both parties have been transforming it into a #GenocidalBlockade,” stated the head of state, who quoted the historical leader Fidel Castro, specifying: “This is called Economic Warfare.”

The president’s statement coincides with the latest escalation of US sanctions, marked by the executive order issued on January 29 by Donald Trump that aims to block oil supplies to the island through sanctions against third countries.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez had previously described this measure as an attempt to make “humanity complicit in a terrible oil blockade” with unprecedented humanitarian consequences for the Cuban civilian population.