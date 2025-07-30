Head of Cuba’s National Assembly participates in World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, is attending the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, taking place from today until July 31st.

The conference, which will take place at the Palais des Nations (headquarters of the United Nations Office in Geneva), is hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in partnership with the United Nations.

This is Lazo Hernández’s first time at this international event, which has been held every five years since 2000 and serves as a unique platform for participation and high-level discussions between the highest-ranking parliamentarians from around the globe.

During the Conference, the Cuban parliamentarian will take part in the general debate, panel discussions, and other forums.

He will also hold meetings with parliamentary representatives from various countries.