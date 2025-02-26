Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban government has announced its commitment to collaborate with the Kuwaiti authorities to enhance and expand the bilateral relations.

This was stated in the context of the Arab country’s National Day, which is observed on February 25 to commemorate the accession to the throne of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah in 1950.

Cuba and Kuwait will reach the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations next May, with the shared goal of strengthening the bonds of friendship and collaboration.

Both countries foster joint initiatives in areas such as healthcare, biotechnology, water management, environmental conservation, and the safeguarding of investments and cultural heritage.