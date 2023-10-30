New donation from Italy for Cuban vaccine against dengue

Havana, Cuba.- The National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC) donated 27 thousand euros to Cuba for research on a vaccine against dengue.

In a ceremony held this Sunday in the city of Milan, a check for that sum was presented to Cuban scientist Gerardo Guillén, director of Biomedical Research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

The also secretary of the Scientific Council of the CIGB concluded a visit to Italy where he arrived on October 27, invited by that solidarity group, and where he completed an extensive work agenda in just 72 hours.

Guillén, upon receiving the new donation, spoke about progress in the search for this vaccine, thanks largely to the first 19 thousand euros received.

Previously, during a meeting organized in Milan by ANAIC, the Cuban expert presented to medical specialists details about the CIGB investigations to achieve said drug. Municipal and regional officials from Lombardy were present at the meeting and showed great interest in this topic.

On October 27, a few hours after his arrival in Rome, Dr. Guillén was received by the highest authorities of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Italy (INMI).

During the exchange, Guillén spoke about the work carried out by the CIGB, in the research, development, production and marketing of biotechnological applications and preventive, therapeutic and diagnostic biopharmaceutical products, for the biomedical, agricultural and industrial sectors.

During that visit to INMI, Enrico Girardi, scientific director of that institute, referred to the importance of exchanges with Cuban researchers, particularly at this time, when various diseases from tropical countries such as zika, chikungunya and dengue are affecting this European nation.