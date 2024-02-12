Beijing, China.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent congratulations to the Chinese people and President Xi Jinping for the Lunar New Year, it was reported Sunday in Beijing.

In the letter, the Caribbean ruler conveyed his best wishes of prosperity for this nation on the occasion of the Spring Festival and the arrival of the Year of the Dragon.

Díaz-Canel said that the ties between the two countries are projected in 2024 with vitality and dynamism, always for the benefit of their peoples.

He also stressed that bilateral ties are an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist nations and highlighted the joint efforts to preserve the special nature of these relations.

The Caribbean leader took the opportunity to thank Xi for his congratulatory message on the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

Likewise, he reiterated his invitation to the Chinese president to visit the largest of the Antilles.

In a recent message televised by CGTN channel, the island’s ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco, recalled that both nations are “good friends, good brothers and good companions”, an adjective also used by President Xi Jinping to refer to bilateral ties.

The diplomatic chief stressed Cuba’s pride for being the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China founded by Mao Zedong.

China celebrates since February 10 the arrival of the Lunar New Year, the most important festival of this culture.The nation enjoys a week-long holiday that allows families to get together to welcome the Year of the Dragon