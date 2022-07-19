Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel greeted the arrival to the island from the United States of the 30th caravan of Pastors for Peace.

Welcome to #Cuba, dear brothers. Thank you for these thirty years of love, solidarity and accompaniment to our people in their hardest battles. End with the #Blockade! #CubaForPeace, the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The caravan is mostly made up of young Americans who will learn first-hand about the country with which they are in solidarity, in particular the effects of the blockade that for more than 60 years the U.S. government has applied against Cuba.

