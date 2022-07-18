Washington, United States.- The 32nd Pastors for Peace Caravan will travel to Cuba on Monday, in a new embrace of solidarity despite the blockade imposed by the United States on the island for more than six decades.

The 91-member group are mostly young people aged 18-30 years, who have never visited Cuba before.

32nd Pastors for Peace Caravan

They will depart from the International Airport in Miami, the city where they arrived after merging the caravans that traveled more than 20 US cities in three different routes, with the message against the unilateral siege implemented by the White House.

They also collected donations and funds for the purchase of medicines to the Cuban people.

32nd Pastors for Peace Caravan

Our goal is to reach “new generations of friends of Cuba,” Samira Addrey, program coordinator of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO)/Pastors for Peace, told Prensa Latina.

The friends of solidarity will stay in Cuba until July 30 and during that time, they will carry out an extensive program of activities