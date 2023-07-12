Havana, Cuba.- Members of the Argentine Solidarity Movement -MasCuba-, and the Union of Cuban Residents in this country reiterated this Tuesday their support for the Revolution in our country and demanded an end to the aggressions of the US government. During an act near the Cuban embassy in Buenos Aires, members of these groups, the […]

During an act near the Cuban embassy in Buenos Aires, members of these groups, the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA), the CTA Autónoma, the Communist Party and others, commemorated the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.

These actions, carried out on July 26, 1953 by young people led by the historical leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016) marked the beginning of the fight against the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1901-1973) and led to the victory of the 1 January 1959.

Oscar Rubén Verón, Secretary for Institutional Relations of the Autonomous CTA, expressed the support of the Argentinian people for the Cuba and assured that they will continue to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island.

During the ceremony, Cuban ambassador Pedro Pablo Prada thanked those present for their support in the face of the provocations by a group of people paid by Washington.

The diplomat indicated that those who deny and justify the blockade are complicit in that policy, and denounced the attempts to silence the voice of the Latin American peoples. Likewise, he urged to strengthen the unity and defend the sovereignty of both nations.