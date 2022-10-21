Ankara, Turkey Cuban Ambassador to Türkiye Alejandro Diaz on Thursday thanked Türkiye for its historic support for his country in its struggle for the lifting of the blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years. During a meeting in this capital with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, both parties reviewed the positive […]

Ankara, Turkey Cuban Ambassador to Türkiye Alejandro Diaz on Thursday thanked Türkiye for its historic support for his country in its struggle for the lifting of the blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years.

During a meeting in this capital with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, both parties reviewed the positive state of bilateral relations, diplomatic sources informed here.

They also stressed the importance of deepening and promoting economic, financial and cooperation relations between Ankara and Havana.

Renewable energies, agriculture, livestock, health care, and tourism were identified as areas of common interest, according to information published on the website of the Cuban Embassy in Ankara.