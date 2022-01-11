Diaz-Canel thanks Nicaragua for its support for Cuba

Managua, Nicaragua.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday thanked Nicaragua for its support for the revolutionary process in his country, and confirmed his recognition of the victory of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

During a meeting with representatives of solidarity movements in Nicaragua, Diaz-Canel expressed his conviction in the continuity of social, political and economic achievements, promoted for 15 years by President Daniel Ortega.

He stressed the rescue of citizens’ basic rights, endorsed in the Constitution of the Republic, including education and free public health, as well as the decrease in the indicators of infant and maternal mortality and poverty figures.

Diaz-Canel also acknowledged the development of the infrastructure of the capital city, regarding the construction of houses and roads, and citizens’ tranquility.

He pointed out that Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Cubans experience a brutal, perverse and opportunistic escalation financed by the United States government.

The Cuban president affirmed that the tightening of unilateral and coercive measures, economic sanctions, political persecution and extensive slanderous propaganda against revolutionary processes occur, especially, in times of Covid-19.

He expressed his conviction about the triumph of the FSLN in the general elections on November 7, a victory for the left forces of Latin America and the Caribbean, especially after the attempted coup against Ortega.

The objective of Díaz-Canel’s visit is to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.