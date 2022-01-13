International forum for the balance of the world is convened in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Experts from Cuba convened the 5th International Conference for the Balance of the World, a forum for plural and multidisciplinary thought to raise people’s awareness about the evils that afflict humanity.

The meeting will take place at Havana’s Convention Center from January 24 to 28, 2023, and will be the culmination of the day for the 170th birthday National Hero Jose Marti (1853-1895), the Apostle of Cuba’s Independence and a universal thinker.

Eduardo Torres Cuevas, director of the Marti Program Office and president of the Jose Marti Cultural Society, explained at a meeting with the press that the event will be a great space for dialogue, in a troubled and complex time.

He stressed that Marti is a symbol of unity, “the most universal, conscious and patriotic of Cubans,” hence the conference will contribute to world peace.

Torres commented that the agenda will touch on the main problems of the contemporary world, such as the dialogue of civilizations and cultural diversity, the ecosystem and its defense, challenges of social movements, the need for solidarity, the responsibility of journalism in the current context and theological issues.

Other topics for debate will be national identity, the arts and letters in the formation of a culture of resistance, multilateralism as an indispensable mechanism for global balance, sustainable development, equity, the role of youths and the peoples’ right to self-determination.

The event will be held in commissions, panels, workshops, symposia, youth forums, keynote lectures, keynote speeches and other forms of reflection.