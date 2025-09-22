Share

La Habana, Cuba.- Cuba has reiterated its firm support for the Venezuelan people and its rejection of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government, on the World Day of Solidarity with Venezuela, held in Turkey.

The official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) confirms that Cuban ambassador Alejandro Díaz Palacios and counselor Oscar Redondo Ramos actively participated in the event, held in Ankara and Istanbul, signing their signatures in support of the Venezuelan cause.

The event, the source clarifies, brought together citizens, social movements, and diplomatic representatives committed to the defense of peace, sovereignty and the self-determination of peoples.

The publication highlights that the Cuban diplomatic mission emphasized the deep ties of friendship and solidarity that unite Cuba and Venezuela, forged in the shared struggle for social justice and Latin American dignity.

In this regard, the text specifies that the Venezuelan Embassy especially expressed its gratitude for Cuba’s presence, underscoring the importance of strengthening regional unity in the face of attempts at foreign interference.

The source emphasizes that this gesture adds to the many expressions of support that Cuba has historically shown toward Venezuela, in defense of the principles of non-intervention and mutual respect between nations.