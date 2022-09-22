Caracas, Venezuela.- The Venezuela-Cuba Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Movement today sent a shipment of medical and school supplies to the Caribbean island, announced the general coordinator of the organization, Yhonny García. At a press conference to announce the call for the XII National Meeting of Solidarity with the largest of the Antilles, García indicated that […]

Caracas, Venezuela.- The Venezuela-Cuba Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Movement today sent a shipment of medical and school supplies to the Caribbean island, announced the general coordinator of the organization, Yhonny García.

At a press conference to announce the call for the XII National Meeting of Solidarity with the largest of the Antilles, García indicated that the shipment totals more than 350 kilograms of various materials.

He specified these resources are intended for the Hugo Chávez school in Havana and those injured in the fire at the super tanker base in the province of Matanzas, in the west of the country.

García ratified this gesture is part of the historic friendship and brotherhood between the Venezuelan and Cuban peoples, woven over the years by Simón Bolívar and José Martí, in the continuity of Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) and Fidel Castro (1926 -2016), and Nicolás Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Inés Luigi, from the coordination of the organization, explained to Prensa Latina that the donation that left this Wednesday for Cuba was promoted by them and people from all the states of the country participated in it.

She stressed the shipment includes ‘a certain amount of medicines for the patients burned in the Matanzas accident’ and also supplies for the school that bears the name of the Bolivarian leader, sponsored by the Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Venezuela-Cuba.

During the press conference, García pointed out that the XII National Meeting of Solidarity with the largest of the Antilles will meet from November 17 to 19 in Caracas, it proposes four discussion tables and more than 150 national delegates are expected to participate.

The meeting, he said, will pay special tribute to the Venezuelan revolutionary Ali Rodriguez Araque and will be attended by social and political organizations from this country, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network.

The general coordinator of the Movement pointed out that the topics of discussion are related to the economic, commercial and financial blockade and unilateral coercive measures as forms of imperialist aggression; communication and counterculture as imperial weapons against the independence and sovereignty of the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba.

They also include the role of women and youth in the context of mutual solidarity between the two countries and the organization of solidarity in the South American nation.