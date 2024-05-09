Share

Moscow, Cuba.- During his working visit to Russia, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with Dmitri Medvedev, president of the United Russia Party and vice president of the Security Council, in a meeting that highlighted the strength of the ties between Cuba and Russia. .

Medvedev thanked Díaz-Canel for the opportunity to exchange points of view on the development of interstate and interparty contacts. Likewise, he highlighted that this May 8 “marks 64 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Cuba.”

“I greet you cordially and wish you a fruitful stay in Russia. We have a very warm attitude towards Cuba and the Cuban leaders,” said the senior Russian official, greeting his interlocutor.

During his stay in the Russian capital, the Cuban president will actively participate in the commemorations of the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. In response to a cordial invitation from his Russian counterpart, Díaz-Canel will attend the military parade and other commemorative activities, thus highlighting the solid friendship and cooperation between Cuba and Russia at crucial moments in history.

The visit of the Cuban president to Moscow not only coincides with the celebration of the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, but also marks the 64th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Russia. These historical ties, based on friendship and cooperation, continue to strengthen and expand in various areas, reflecting the commitment of both nations to the development and well-being of their people.