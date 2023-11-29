Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reaffirms its support for the cause of Palestine in the face of Israel’s onslaught, as it commemorates today the International Day of Solidarity with the People of that Arab nation.

Since the beginning of the aggression of the Hebrew state against the Palestinian civilian population, last October 7, the authorities, institutions, civil society organizations and the Cuban population, expressed their repudiation of the violence unleashed, which has so far caused the death of more than 15,000 Palestinians, 6,000 of them children.

Recently, President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other high authorities of the island led a march in solidarity, called by the Union of Young Communists of Cuba, which demanded the cessation of the attacks and a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the conflict, based on the creation of two States.

According to the demonstrators, this would allow the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign state within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also demanded an end to the impunity of Israel, the occupying power, in which the United States has historically been complicit by repeatedly obstructing action by the UN Security Council, undermining peace, security and stability in the Middle East.

Similar mobilizations are taking place throughout Cuba, as an expression of the Caribbean nation’s historic stance in favor of peace and justice for the Palestinian people in the face of more than seven decades of violent occupation of their territories by the Zionist state.

The celebration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29th of each year was approved in December 1977 by the UN General Assembly.

On the same day but in 1947, the Assembly approved the resolution on the creation of a Jewish State and an Arab State, by means of Resolution 181 (II).