Havana, Cuba.- More than a thousand foreign delegates will participate today in the Havana Convention Center in the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and anti-imperialism.

The foreign visitors will be joined by around 200 national delegates, and together they will raise their voices against the US blockade and in favor of the removal of Cuba from Washington’s unilateral list of nations that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

During the last days, the friends who traveled to the island attended the 8th International Scientific Workshop May Day, which had among its main axes the contemporary debate on historiography, theory and method for the study of work and workers; as well as social movements in the Americas. Other topics were migration, workforce and labor policies; the history of the labor movement; and the historical and cultural patrimony of the workers and peasants.

The delegates to the already traditional solidarity event also shared with 14 labor groups and residents in Havana neighborhoods, where they learned about the projects for the transformation in the communities of the capital.

Among those attending the event, organized by Cuba’s Workers Central (CTC) and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, there are union leaders, as well as solidarity organizations and social movements.

The Monroe Doctrine (America for the Americans) was attributed in 1823 to James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States (1817-1825). However, on April 28 of that year, the then US Secretary of State John Quincy Adams, who later occupied the Oval Office, outlined for Cuba the so-called “law of gravitation”, or as it is known, the theory of the “low fruit”. The island was compared to a fruit that would inevitably be annexed to the United States, once broken off by its maturity from the Spanish colonial stock.

For Monroe, the acquisition of Cuba for the Union would be of the greatest importance, among other aspects for the prosperity and aggrandizement of the northern country.

Not a few analysts maintain that the true history of the doctrine began in the late 19th century when it became offensive and served to justify US-style annexations.