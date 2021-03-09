Massive women-led marches were held around the world Monday to commemorate International Women’s Day.

In Mexico, thousands of women from across the country gathered in Mexico City’s Zócalo protesting skyrocketing femicides. They’re criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for supporting a gubernatorial candidate for the state of Guerrero who is accused of rape. Protesters were met by police who used tear gas and batons to try to disperse the crowd.

In Guatemala, hundreds of women and girls led marches and ceremonies in different parts of the country demanding justice for victims of femicides and survivors of violence. Women also marked the fourth anniversary of the death of 41 girls who were burnt alive at an orphanage near Guatemala City after they protested sexual and physical violence at the facility.