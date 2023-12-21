Havana, Cuba.- The National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) will continue its 2nd Session during which it will address a broad agenda of vital issues for the country.

On Wednesday, the body approved measures to boost the economy and analyzed the performance of the nation’s plan and budget for 2024, issues that caused items on the agenda to be postponed for Thursday.

The lawmakers are expected to assess the information on the implementation of the Family Code first thing in the morning, and later, they will address the report on the implementation of Law 113 on Criminal Procedures.

The report on the exercise of the highest supervision will be presented to the Ministry of Agriculture, and afterwards the Ministry of Industries will submit its report.

As is practice at every ordinary session of the Cuban Parliament, this time the performance of the governments of the eastern province of Las Tunas and Cienfuegos will be submitted to the discretion of the legislators.

The parliamentary debates and the analysis of the work of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment will close on Friday, with emphasis on compliance with Law 118 on business with foreign companies.

Over 450 lawmakers are addressing issues of importance to Cubans amid the international economic crisis and the tightening of the United States blockade against Cuba.