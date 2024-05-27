Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced today through the social network United against the Cuban people.

Rodríguez Parrilla stressed that this measure seeks to suffocate the economy of the Caribbean nation and hold the Government responsible for its impact on the population.

Recently the US State Department reported that Cuba was eliminated from among the countries that, according to Washington, “do not fully cooperate” in the fight against terrorism.

For its part, the Cuban Government considered the provision insufficient, which is not equivalent to the elimination of the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which implies serious limitations for the economic and commercial exchange of the Caribbean country.

Through a statement, the island’s Foreign Ministry urged the United States to remove the Caribbean nation from that designation and assured that it is not enough to simply recognize that Cuba cooperates fully with Washington’s anti-terrorist efforts.