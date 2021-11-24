Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reaffirmed on Wednesday Cuba’s stance of condemning the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, which is rejected by almost all the international community.

In his Twitter account, the foreign minister described as unacceptable that the American government has ignored for 29 years the worldwide call for the lifting of that criminal and genocidal policy.

He also recalled that the fight against that siege has not ceased at the United Nations (UN) since November 24, 1992, when the island first presented the resolution Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

At the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA76), held last September, the Island reaffirmed its will to resist the siege and the discrediting campaigns of the United States.

Speaking virtually at the UNGA76 General Debate, President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that Cuba “does not kneel before anyone” and condemned the use of economic coercion measures against sovereign states.

The administration of President Joe Biden maintains that policy in force, intensified with 243 measures applied by the government of Donald Trump, which include the incorporation of Cuba in the unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

At that meeting, 184 nations expressed their support for the Cuban resolution, while two voted against (the United States and Israel) and three abstained.