Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, on Friday called on people of goodwill worldwide to condemn the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

Speaking at a virtual forum on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, González recalled that the U.S. siege against the island intensified with more than 200 measures during Donald Trump’s administration.

He also highlighted the progress made by this Caribbean nation in health, where the island has achieved remarkable progress, thanks to an iron will to build an increasingly fair and equitable society.

More than 80 representatives of trade union, youth, women’s and political organizations from Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas took part in a virtual Cuba solidarity meeting which ran under the slogan ‘United we shall overcome.’

The event’s program included a tribute to the health sector workers who remain on the front line of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.