Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities predict a significant epidemiological improvement in the coming weeks, thanks to the results the health system is currently showing in the fight against Covid-19.

In opinion of Maria Elena Soto, head of the Primary Healthcare department at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), the large percentage of people with the first anti-Covid-19 dose administered is already a good sign.

Meanwhile, 65.5 percent of the national population have completed the immunization scheme against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease, Soto said.

The doctor informed that conditions are currently being prepared for the third dose of Soberana Plus vaccine in the pediatric population, with which children will complete their scheme and could go to school in person.

In this context, Cuba is finalizing details to soon administer a booster dose against Covid-19, stated Rolando Perez, BioCubaFarma Director of Scientific Policy.

Our vaccines are safe, without serious side effects, said Perez, who explained that the strategy will be staggered and it is aimed at achieving greater protection against new variants and easing measures.