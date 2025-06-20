Cuba calls for the urgent mobilization of the international community to stop the Zionist military escalation and a direct attack by the United States against Iran

Cuba calls for the urgent mobilization of the international community to stop the Zionist military escalation and a direct attack by the United States against Iran

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba

The Cuban Government reiterates its deep concern and alerts to the imminent risk of intensification of Israel’s war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the threat of a direct attack by the United States and the danger that the conflict could go nuclear or that radioactive leaks may occur with disastrous and devastating consequences for humanity.

We call upon the American people and the international community to demand the immediate end of the military aggression against Iran, which has entered its seventh day today, in view of an eventual involvement of the United States Government, whose financial, political and military support to Israel, threatening statements and the recent deployment of means of warfare in the region, is acting as a destabilizing factor and represents a dangerous escalation of the conflict.

Cuba reiterates its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and recalls the disastrous consequences of previous military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, leaving a trail of chaos, violence and insecurity in those countries and in the regional environment.

We make an urgent call to achieve peace through dialogue and negotiations without preconditions or pressure.

Cuba supports the Statement issued by the Non-Aligned Movement and urges the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council to exercise their primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security; put an immediate end to this aggression, the impunity with which the Zionist regime is acting and work tirelessly to restore peace.

An end must be put to Israel’s attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, in flagrant violation of International Law, and harm to civilians, in breach of International Humanitarian Law.

The Cuban Embassy in Iran remains operational while observing the necessary safety measures for exceptional situations and providing continued service to Iran resident Cubans. Women and children were evacuated from our Embassy, together with three Cuban nationals living in Teheran.

Cuba reiterates, at this delicate moment in history, that only a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will bring peace to the Middle-East region.

We must act with the urgency and determination required by this moment. Tomorrow will be too late.

Havana, 19 June 2025.

